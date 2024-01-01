100 Bangladeshi takas to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BDT to AOA at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
762.43 aoa

Tk1.000 BDT = Kz7.624 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
BDT to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.63047.6304
Low7.49877.2139
Average7.54637.4200
Change1.62%5.47%
1 BDT to AOA stats

The performance of BDT to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.6304 and a 30 day low of 7.4987. This means the 30 day average was 7.5463. The change for BDT to AOA was 1.62.

The performance of BDT to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6304 and a 90 day low of 7.2139. This means the 90 day average was 7.4200. The change for BDT to AOA was 5.47.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Angolan Kwanza
1 BDT7.62431 AOA
5 BDT38.12155 AOA
10 BDT76.24310 AOA
20 BDT152.48620 AOA
50 BDT381.21550 AOA
100 BDT762.43100 AOA
250 BDT1,906.07750 AOA
500 BDT3,812.15500 AOA
1000 BDT7,624.31000 AOA
2000 BDT15,248.62000 AOA
5000 BDT38,121.55000 AOA
10000 BDT76,243.10000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AOA0.13116 BDT
5 AOA0.65580 BDT
10 AOA1.31159 BDT
20 AOA2.62318 BDT
50 AOA6.55795 BDT
100 AOA13.11590 BDT
250 AOA32.78975 BDT
500 AOA65.57950 BDT
1000 AOA131.15900 BDT
2000 AOA262.31800 BDT
5000 AOA655.79500 BDT
10000 AOA1,311.59000 BDT