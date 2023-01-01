Bangladeshi takas to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert BDT to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
7,567.72 aoa

1.00000 BDT = 7.56772 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084490.25861.488771.673590.9646518.7341
1 GBP1.1426611.23905103.1311.701091.912261.1022721.4058
1 USD0.922150.80707183.23371.37291.543330.8895517.276
1 INR0.01107930.009696430.012014410.01649450.01854210.01068740.20756

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Angolan Kwanza
1 BDT7.56772 AOA
5 BDT37.83860 AOA
10 BDT75.67720 AOA
20 BDT151.35440 AOA
50 BDT378.38600 AOA
100 BDT756.77200 AOA
250 BDT1891.93000 AOA
500 BDT3783.86000 AOA
1000 BDT7567.72000 AOA
2000 BDT15135.44000 AOA
5000 BDT37838.60000 AOA
10000 BDT75677.20000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AOA0.13214 BDT
5 AOA0.66070 BDT
10 AOA1.32140 BDT
20 AOA2.64280 BDT
50 AOA6.60700 BDT
100 AOA13.21400 BDT
250 AOA33.03500 BDT
500 AOA66.07000 BDT
1000 AOA132.14000 BDT
2000 AOA264.28000 BDT
5000 AOA660.70000 BDT
10000 AOA1321.40000 BDT