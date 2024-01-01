10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert AOA to BDT at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
1,293.53 bdt

Kz1.000 AOA = Tk0.1294 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
AOA to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BDT
1 AOA to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13250.1370
Low0.12920.1292
Average0.13100.1332
Change-2.00%-5.61%
1 AOA to BDT stats

The performance of AOA to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1325 and a 30 day low of 0.1292. This means the 30 day average was 0.1310. The change for AOA to BDT was -2.00.

The performance of AOA to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1370 and a 90 day low of 0.1292. This means the 90 day average was 0.1332. The change for AOA to BDT was -5.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4761.30517.83583.820.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6311.44319.71592.6550.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0940.96813.22262.1420.565
1 AUD0.6780.6130.91410.88512.08456.7920.516

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AOA0.12935 BDT
5 AOA0.64677 BDT
10 AOA1.29353 BDT
20 AOA2.58706 BDT
50 AOA6.46765 BDT
100 AOA12.93530 BDT
250 AOA32.33825 BDT
500 AOA64.67650 BDT
1000 AOA129.35300 BDT
2000 AOA258.70600 BDT
5000 AOA646.76500 BDT
10000 AOA1,293.53000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Angolan Kwanza
1 BDT7.73080 AOA
5 BDT38.65400 AOA
10 BDT77.30800 AOA
20 BDT154.61600 AOA
50 BDT386.54000 AOA
100 BDT773.08000 AOA
250 BDT1,932.70000 AOA
500 BDT3,865.40000 AOA
1000 BDT7,730.80000 AOA
2000 BDT15,461.60000 AOA
5000 BDT38,654.00000 AOA
10000 BDT77,308.00000 AOA