5 Bangladeshi takas to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BDT to AOA at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
37.99 aoa

1.00000 BDT = 7.59863 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Angolan Kwanza
1 BDT7.59863 AOA
5 BDT37.99315 AOA
10 BDT75.98630 AOA
20 BDT151.97260 AOA
50 BDT379.93150 AOA
100 BDT759.86300 AOA
250 BDT1899.65750 AOA
500 BDT3799.31500 AOA
1000 BDT7598.63000 AOA
2000 BDT15197.26000 AOA
5000 BDT37993.15000 AOA
10000 BDT75986.30000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AOA0.13160 BDT
5 AOA0.65802 BDT
10 AOA1.31603 BDT
20 AOA2.63206 BDT
50 AOA6.58015 BDT
100 AOA13.16030 BDT
250 AOA32.90075 BDT
500 AOA65.80150 BDT
1000 AOA131.60300 BDT
2000 AOA263.20600 BDT
5000 AOA658.01500 BDT
10000 AOA1316.03000 BDT