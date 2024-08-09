Bangladeshi taka to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Angolan kwanzas is currently 7.624 today, reflecting a 1.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.650% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 7.666 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 7.538 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.482% increase in value.