방글라데시 타카 앙골라 콴자스 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 앙골라 콴자스 여행 is currently 7.352 today, reflecting a -0.255% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.080% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 앙골라 콴자스 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 7.391 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 7.328 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.446% decrease in value.