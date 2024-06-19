앙골라 콴자 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 0.136 today, reflecting a 0.526% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.136 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.135 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.