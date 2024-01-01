Bangladeshi takas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BDT to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
428.26 egp

1.000 BDT = 0.4283 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Egyptian Pound
1 BDT0.42826 EGP
5 BDT2.14131 EGP
10 BDT4.28262 EGP
20 BDT8.56524 EGP
50 BDT21.41310 EGP
100 BDT42.82620 EGP
250 BDT107.06550 EGP
500 BDT214.13100 EGP
1000 BDT428.26200 EGP
2000 BDT856.52400 EGP
5000 BDT2,141.31000 EGP
10000 BDT4,282.62000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EGP2.33502 BDT
5 EGP11.67510 BDT
10 EGP23.35020 BDT
20 EGP46.70040 BDT
50 EGP116.75100 BDT
100 EGP233.50200 BDT
250 EGP583.75500 BDT
500 EGP1,167.51000 BDT
1000 EGP2,335.02000 BDT
2000 EGP4,670.04000 BDT
5000 EGP11,675.10000 BDT
10000 EGP23,350.20000 BDT