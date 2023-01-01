Bangladeshi takas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BDT to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
279.01 egp

1.00000 BDT = 0.27901 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Egyptian Pound
1 BDT0.27901 EGP
5 BDT1.39504 EGP
10 BDT2.79007 EGP
20 BDT5.58014 EGP
50 BDT13.95035 EGP
100 BDT27.90070 EGP
250 BDT69.75175 EGP
500 BDT139.50350 EGP
1000 BDT279.00700 EGP
2000 BDT558.01400 EGP
5000 BDT1395.03500 EGP
10000 BDT2790.07000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EGP3.58414 BDT
5 EGP17.92070 BDT
10 EGP35.84140 BDT
20 EGP71.68280 BDT
50 EGP179.20700 BDT
100 EGP358.41400 BDT
250 EGP896.03500 BDT
500 EGP1792.07000 BDT
1000 EGP3584.14000 BDT
2000 EGP7168.28000 BDT
5000 EGP17920.70000 BDT
10000 EGP35841.40000 BDT