500 Bangladeshi takas to Egyptian pounds

Convert BDT to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
140.14 egp

1.00000 BDT = 0.28027 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Egyptian Pound
1 BDT0.28027 EGP
5 BDT1.40136 EGP
10 BDT2.80272 EGP
20 BDT5.60544 EGP
50 BDT14.01360 EGP
100 BDT28.02720 EGP
250 BDT70.06800 EGP
500 BDT140.13600 EGP
1000 BDT280.27200 EGP
2000 BDT560.54400 EGP
5000 BDT1401.36000 EGP
10000 BDT2802.72000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EGP3.56796 BDT
5 EGP17.83980 BDT
10 EGP35.67960 BDT
20 EGP71.35920 BDT
50 EGP178.39800 BDT
100 EGP356.79600 BDT
250 EGP891.99000 BDT
500 EGP1783.98000 BDT
1000 EGP3567.96000 BDT
2000 EGP7135.92000 BDT
5000 EGP17839.80000 BDT
10000 EGP35679.60000 BDT