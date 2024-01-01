Bangladeshi takas to Namibian dollars today

Convert BDT to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
172.86 nad

1.000 BDT = 0.1729 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1351.4741.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5171.7261.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1471.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Namibian Dollar
1 BDT0.17287 NAD
5 BDT0.86433 NAD
10 BDT1.72865 NAD
20 BDT3.45730 NAD
50 BDT8.64325 NAD
100 BDT17.28650 NAD
250 BDT43.21625 NAD
500 BDT86.43250 NAD
1000 BDT172.86500 NAD
2000 BDT345.73000 NAD
5000 BDT864.32500 NAD
10000 BDT1,728.65000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NAD5.78486 BDT
5 NAD28.92430 BDT
10 NAD57.84860 BDT
20 NAD115.69720 BDT
50 NAD289.24300 BDT
100 NAD578.48600 BDT
250 NAD1,446.21500 BDT
500 NAD2,892.43000 BDT
1000 NAD5,784.86000 BDT
2000 NAD11,569.72000 BDT
5000 NAD28,924.30000 BDT
10000 NAD57,848.60000 BDT