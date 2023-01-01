1 Namibian dollar to Bangladeshi takas

Convert NAD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 nad
5.91 bdt

1.00000 NAD = 5.91153 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Namibian dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NAD5.91153 BDT
5 NAD29.55765 BDT
10 NAD59.11530 BDT
20 NAD118.23060 BDT
50 NAD295.57650 BDT
100 NAD591.15300 BDT
250 NAD1477.88250 BDT
500 NAD2955.76500 BDT
1000 NAD5911.53000 BDT
2000 NAD11823.06000 BDT
5000 NAD29557.65000 BDT
10000 NAD59115.30000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Namibian Dollar
1 BDT0.16916 NAD
5 BDT0.84581 NAD
10 BDT1.69161 NAD
20 BDT3.38322 NAD
50 BDT8.45805 NAD
100 BDT16.91610 NAD
250 BDT42.29025 NAD
500 BDT84.58050 NAD
1000 BDT169.16100 NAD
2000 BDT338.32200 NAD
5000 BDT845.80500 NAD
10000 BDT1691.61000 NAD