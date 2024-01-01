10 Bangladeshi takas to Namibian dollars

Convert BDT to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
1.56 nad

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.1559 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15740.1616
Low0.15290.1526
Average0.15540.1562
Change1.19%-1.31%
View full history

1 BDT to NAD stats

The performance of BDT to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1574 and a 30 day low of 0.1529. This means the 30 day average was 0.1554. The change for BDT to NAD was 1.19.

The performance of BDT to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1616 and a 90 day low of 0.1526. This means the 90 day average was 0.1562. The change for BDT to NAD was -1.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2620.78483.9511.3747.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5210.85691.6621.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6270.51555.1640.9034.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Namibian Dollar
1 BDT0.15594 NAD
5 BDT0.77971 NAD
10 BDT1.55942 NAD
20 BDT3.11884 NAD
50 BDT7.79710 NAD
100 BDT15.59420 NAD
250 BDT38.98550 NAD
500 BDT77.97100 NAD
1000 BDT155.94200 NAD
2000 BDT311.88400 NAD
5000 BDT779.71000 NAD
10000 BDT1,559.42000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NAD6.41265 BDT
5 NAD32.06325 BDT
10 NAD64.12650 BDT
20 NAD128.25300 BDT
50 NAD320.63250 BDT
100 NAD641.26500 BDT
250 NAD1,603.16250 BDT
500 NAD3,206.32500 BDT
1000 NAD6,412.65000 BDT
2000 NAD12,825.30000 BDT
5000 NAD32,063.25000 BDT
10000 NAD64,126.50000 BDT