1000 bdt
165.17 nad

1.00000 BDT = 0.16517 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Namibian Dollar
1 BDT0.16517 NAD
5 BDT0.82587 NAD
10 BDT1.65174 NAD
20 BDT3.30348 NAD
50 BDT8.25870 NAD
100 BDT16.51740 NAD
250 BDT41.29350 NAD
500 BDT82.58700 NAD
1000 BDT165.17400 NAD
2000 BDT330.34800 NAD
5000 BDT825.87000 NAD
10000 BDT1651.74000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NAD6.05423 BDT
5 NAD30.27115 BDT
10 NAD60.54230 BDT
20 NAD121.08460 BDT
50 NAD302.71150 BDT
100 NAD605.42300 BDT
250 NAD1513.55750 BDT
500 NAD3027.11500 BDT
1000 NAD6054.23000 BDT
2000 NAD12108.46000 BDT
5000 NAD30271.15000 BDT
10000 NAD60542.30000 BDT