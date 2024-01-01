Bangladeshi takas to Mexican pesos today

Convert BDT to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
153.57 mxn

1.000 BDT = 0.1536 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.230.78883.141.367.199
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9670.85490.1441.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6590.51454.2030.8874.694
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Features our users love:
  Free and ad-free.
  Track live exchange rates.
  Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mexican Peso
1 BDT0.15357 MXN
5 BDT0.76786 MXN
10 BDT1.53572 MXN
20 BDT3.07144 MXN
50 BDT7.67860 MXN
100 BDT15.35720 MXN
250 BDT38.39300 MXN
500 BDT76.78600 MXN
1000 BDT153.57200 MXN
2000 BDT307.14400 MXN
5000 BDT767.86000 MXN
10000 BDT1,535.72000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MXN6.51160 BDT
5 MXN32.55800 BDT
10 MXN65.11600 BDT
20 MXN130.23200 BDT
50 MXN325.58000 BDT
100 MXN651.16000 BDT
250 MXN1,627.90000 BDT
500 MXN3,255.80000 BDT
1000 MXN6,511.60000 BDT
2000 MXN13,023.20000 BDT
5000 MXN32,558.00000 BDT
10000 MXN65,116.00000 BDT