Bangladeshi takas to Mexican pesos today

Convert BDT to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
155.99 mxn

1.00000 BDT = 0.15599 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92191.5430955.70860.80674483.24351.372357.2503
1 EUR1.084711.6737960.42710.8750590.29421.488597.8644
1 AUD0.648050.597446136.1020.52281153.9460.8893514.69856
1 PHP0.01795060.01654890.027699310.01448151.494270.02463440.130147

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mexican Peso
1 BDT0.15599 MXN
5 BDT0.77993 MXN
10 BDT1.55987 MXN
20 BDT3.11974 MXN
50 BDT7.79935 MXN
100 BDT15.59870 MXN
250 BDT38.99675 MXN
500 BDT77.99350 MXN
1000 BDT155.98700 MXN
2000 BDT311.97400 MXN
5000 BDT779.93500 MXN
10000 BDT1559.87000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MXN6.41078 BDT
5 MXN32.05390 BDT
10 MXN64.10780 BDT
20 MXN128.21560 BDT
50 MXN320.53900 BDT
100 MXN641.07800 BDT
250 MXN1602.69500 BDT
500 MXN3205.39000 BDT
1000 MXN6410.78000 BDT
2000 MXN12821.56000 BDT
5000 MXN32053.90000 BDT
10000 MXN64107.80000 BDT