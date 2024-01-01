Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert BDT to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
290.76 twd

1.000 BDT = 0.2908 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1691.4751.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5481.7261.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.9220.788183.1511.361.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BDT0.29076 TWD
5 BDT1.45382 TWD
10 BDT2.90764 TWD
20 BDT5.81528 TWD
50 BDT14.53820 TWD
100 BDT29.07640 TWD
250 BDT72.69100 TWD
500 BDT145.38200 TWD
1000 BDT290.76400 TWD
2000 BDT581.52800 TWD
5000 BDT1,453.82000 TWD
10000 BDT2,907.64000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TWD3.43921 BDT
5 TWD17.19605 BDT
10 TWD34.39210 BDT
20 TWD68.78420 BDT
50 TWD171.96050 BDT
100 TWD343.92100 BDT
250 TWD859.80250 BDT
500 TWD1,719.60500 BDT
1000 TWD3,439.21000 BDT
2000 TWD6,878.42000 BDT
5000 TWD17,196.05000 BDT
10000 TWD34,392.10000 BDT