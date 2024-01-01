250 Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BDT to TWD at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
68.99 twd

Tk1.000 BDT = NT$0.2759 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27990.2799
Low0.27590.2742
Average0.27860.2769
Change-0.52%-0.65%
View full history

1 BDT to TWD stats

The performance of BDT to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2799 and a 30 day low of 0.2759. This means the 30 day average was 0.2786. The change for BDT to TWD was -0.52.

The performance of BDT to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2799 and a 90 day low of 0.2742. This means the 90 day average was 0.2769. The change for BDT to TWD was -0.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2620.78483.9571.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5270.85691.6771.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6410.51555.1890.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BDT0.27594 TWD
5 BDT1.37972 TWD
10 BDT2.75944 TWD
20 BDT5.51888 TWD
50 BDT13.79720 TWD
100 BDT27.59440 TWD
250 BDT68.98600 TWD
500 BDT137.97200 TWD
1000 BDT275.94400 TWD
2000 BDT551.88800 TWD
5000 BDT1,379.72000 TWD
10000 BDT2,759.44000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TWD3.62392 BDT
5 TWD18.11960 BDT
10 TWD36.23920 BDT
20 TWD72.47840 BDT
50 TWD181.19600 BDT
100 TWD362.39200 BDT
250 TWD905.98000 BDT
500 TWD1,811.96000 BDT
1000 TWD3,623.92000 BDT
2000 TWD7,247.84000 BDT
5000 TWD18,119.60000 BDT
10000 TWD36,239.20000 BDT