5 New Taiwan dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert TWD to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 twd
17.60 bdt

1.00000 TWD = 3.51955 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TWD3.51955 BDT
5 TWD17.59775 BDT
10 TWD35.19550 BDT
20 TWD70.39100 BDT
50 TWD175.97750 BDT
100 TWD351.95500 BDT
250 TWD879.88750 BDT
500 TWD1759.77500 BDT
1000 TWD3519.55000 BDT
2000 TWD7039.10000 BDT
5000 TWD17597.75000 BDT
10000 TWD35195.50000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BDT0.28413 TWD
5 BDT1.42064 TWD
10 BDT2.84127 TWD
20 BDT5.68254 TWD
50 BDT14.20635 TWD
100 BDT28.41270 TWD
250 BDT71.03175 TWD
500 BDT142.06350 TWD
1000 BDT284.12700 TWD
2000 BDT568.25400 TWD
5000 BDT1420.63500 TWD
10000 BDT2841.27000 TWD