Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert BDT to TWD at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
288.59 twd

1.00000 BDT = 0.28859 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BDT0.28859 TWD
5 BDT1.44293 TWD
10 BDT2.88587 TWD
20 BDT5.77174 TWD
50 BDT14.42935 TWD
100 BDT28.85870 TWD
250 BDT72.14675 TWD
500 BDT144.29350 TWD
1000 BDT288.58700 TWD
2000 BDT577.17400 TWD
5000 BDT1442.93500 TWD
10000 BDT2885.87000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TWD3.46516 BDT
5 TWD17.32580 BDT
10 TWD34.65160 BDT
20 TWD69.30320 BDT
50 TWD173.25800 BDT
100 TWD346.51600 BDT
250 TWD866.29000 BDT
500 TWD1732.58000 BDT
1000 TWD3465.16000 BDT
2000 TWD6930.32000 BDT
5000 TWD17325.80000 BDT
10000 TWD34651.60000 BDT