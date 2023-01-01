5000 Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert BDT to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
1,435.65 twd

1.00000 BDT = 0.28713 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BDT0.28713 TWD
5 BDT1.43565 TWD
10 BDT2.87129 TWD
20 BDT5.74258 TWD
50 BDT14.35645 TWD
100 BDT28.71290 TWD
250 BDT71.78225 TWD
500 BDT143.56450 TWD
1000 BDT287.12900 TWD
2000 BDT574.25800 TWD
5000 BDT1435.64500 TWD
10000 BDT2871.29000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TWD3.48275 BDT
5 TWD17.41375 BDT
10 TWD34.82750 BDT
20 TWD69.65500 BDT
50 TWD174.13750 BDT
100 TWD348.27500 BDT
250 TWD870.68750 BDT
500 TWD1741.37500 BDT
1000 TWD3482.75000 BDT
2000 TWD6965.50000 BDT
5000 TWD17413.75000 BDT
10000 TWD34827.50000 BDT