Bangladeshi takas to Comorian francs today

Convert BDT to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
4,139 kmf

1.000 BDT = 4.139 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2320.78883.1451.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9670.85490.1461.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6520.51454.1940.8864.693
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Comorian Franc
1 BDT4.13906 KMF
5 BDT20.69530 KMF
10 BDT41.39060 KMF
20 BDT82.78120 KMF
50 BDT206.95300 KMF
100 BDT413.90600 KMF
250 BDT1,034.76500 KMF
500 BDT2,069.53000 KMF
1000 BDT4,139.06000 KMF
2000 BDT8,278.12000 KMF
5000 BDT20,695.30000 KMF
10000 BDT41,390.60000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KMF0.24160 BDT
5 KMF1.20801 BDT
10 KMF2.41601 BDT
20 KMF4.83202 BDT
50 KMF12.08005 BDT
100 KMF24.16010 BDT
250 KMF60.40025 BDT
500 KMF120.80050 BDT
1000 KMF241.60100 BDT
2000 KMF483.20200 BDT
5000 KMF1,208.00500 BDT
10000 KMF2,416.01000 BDT