Bangladeshi takas to Comorian francs today

Convert BDT to KMF at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
4105 kmf

1.00000 BDT = 4.10492 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Comorian Franc
1 BDT4.10492 KMF
5 BDT20.52460 KMF
10 BDT41.04920 KMF
20 BDT82.09840 KMF
50 BDT205.24600 KMF
100 BDT410.49200 KMF
250 BDT1026.23000 KMF
500 BDT2052.46000 KMF
1000 BDT4104.92000 KMF
2000 BDT8209.84000 KMF
5000 BDT20524.60000 KMF
10000 BDT41049.20000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KMF0.24361 BDT
5 KMF1.21805 BDT
10 KMF2.43610 BDT
20 KMF4.87220 BDT
50 KMF12.18050 BDT
100 KMF24.36100 BDT
250 KMF60.90250 BDT
500 KMF121.80500 BDT
1000 KMF243.61000 BDT
2000 KMF487.22000 BDT
5000 KMF1218.05000 BDT
10000 KMF2436.10000 BDT