500 Bangladeshi takas to Comorian francs

Convert BDT to KMF at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
1,918 kmf

Tk1.000 BDT = CF3.837 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
BDT to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.88223.9277
Low3.82793.8279
Average3.85033.8748
Change-0.74%-1.96%
1 BDT to KMF stats

The performance of BDT to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8822 and a 30 day low of 3.8279. This means the 30 day average was 3.8503. The change for BDT to KMF was -0.74.

The performance of BDT to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9277 and a 90 day low of 3.8279. This means the 90 day average was 3.8748. The change for BDT to KMF was -1.96.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Comorian Franc
1 BDT3.83673 KMF
5 BDT19.18365 KMF
10 BDT38.36730 KMF
20 BDT76.73460 KMF
50 BDT191.83650 KMF
100 BDT383.67300 KMF
250 BDT959.18250 KMF
500 BDT1,918.36500 KMF
1000 BDT3,836.73000 KMF
2000 BDT7,673.46000 KMF
5000 BDT19,183.65000 KMF
10000 BDT38,367.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KMF0.26064 BDT
5 KMF1.30319 BDT
10 KMF2.60638 BDT
20 KMF5.21276 BDT
50 KMF13.03190 BDT
100 KMF26.06380 BDT
250 KMF65.15950 BDT
500 KMF130.31900 BDT
1000 KMF260.63800 BDT
2000 KMF521.27600 BDT
5000 KMF1,303.19000 BDT
10000 KMF2,606.38000 BDT