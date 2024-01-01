Bangladeshi takas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert BDT to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
2,541.28 pkr

1.000 BDT = 2.541 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1411.4741.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5191.7261.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2.54128 PKR
5 BDT12.70640 PKR
10 BDT25.41280 PKR
20 BDT50.82560 PKR
50 BDT127.06400 PKR
100 BDT254.12800 PKR
250 BDT635.32000 PKR
500 BDT1,270.64000 PKR
1000 BDT2,541.28000 PKR
2000 BDT5,082.56000 PKR
5000 BDT12,706.40000 PKR
10000 BDT25,412.80000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0.39350 BDT
5 PKR1.96752 BDT
10 PKR3.93503 BDT
20 PKR7.87006 BDT
50 PKR19.67515 BDT
100 PKR39.35030 BDT
250 PKR98.37575 BDT
500 PKR196.75150 BDT
1000 PKR393.50300 BDT
2000 PKR787.00600 BDT
5000 PKR1,967.51500 BDT
10000 PKR3,935.03000 BDT