Bangladeshi taka to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Pakistani rupees is currently 2.375 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.025% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.382 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2.360 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.651% decrease in value.