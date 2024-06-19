방글라데시 타카 파키스탄 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 파키스탄 루피 is currently 2.373 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 파키스탄 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 2.379 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.369 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.238% decrease in value.