1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Pakistani rupees

Convert BDT to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
2,375.34 pkr

Tk1.000 BDT = ₨2.375 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.37642.3841
Low2.36602.3660
Average2.37212.3757
Change0.04%-0.37%
View full history

1 BDT to PKR stats

The performance of BDT to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3764 and a 30 day low of 2.3660. This means the 30 day average was 2.3721. The change for BDT to PKR was 0.04.

The performance of BDT to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3841 and a 90 day low of 2.3660. This means the 90 day average was 2.3757. The change for BDT to PKR was -0.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.260.78483.9461.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5220.85691.661.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6340.51555.1730.9034.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Pakistani Rupee
1 BDT2.37534 PKR
5 BDT11.87670 PKR
10 BDT23.75340 PKR
20 BDT47.50680 PKR
50 BDT118.76700 PKR
100 BDT237.53400 PKR
250 BDT593.83500 PKR
500 BDT1,187.67000 PKR
1000 BDT2,375.34000 PKR
2000 BDT4,750.68000 PKR
5000 BDT11,876.70000 PKR
10000 BDT23,753.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PKR0.42099 BDT
5 PKR2.10497 BDT
10 PKR4.20993 BDT
20 PKR8.41986 BDT
50 PKR21.04965 BDT
100 PKR42.09930 BDT
250 PKR105.24825 BDT
500 PKR210.49650 BDT
1000 PKR420.99300 BDT
2000 PKR841.98600 BDT
5000 PKR2,104.96500 BDT
10000 PKR4,209.93000 BDT