Bangladeshi takas to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BDT to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
143,346 idr

1.000 BDT = 143.3 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5331.7261.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.141.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BDT143.34600 IDR
5 BDT716.73000 IDR
10 BDT1,433.46000 IDR
20 BDT2,866.92000 IDR
50 BDT7,167.30000 IDR
100 BDT14,334.60000 IDR
250 BDT35,836.50000 IDR
500 BDT71,673.00000 IDR
1000 BDT143,346.00000 IDR
2000 BDT286,692.00000 IDR
5000 BDT716,730.00000 IDR
10000 BDT1,433,460.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bangladeshi Taka
1 IDR0.00698 BDT
5 IDR0.03488 BDT
10 IDR0.06976 BDT
20 IDR0.13952 BDT
50 IDR0.34881 BDT
100 IDR0.69761 BDT
250 IDR1.74404 BDT
500 IDR3.48807 BDT
1000 IDR6.97614 BDT
2000 IDR13.95228 BDT
5000 IDR34.88070 BDT
10000 IDR69.76140 BDT