Bangladeshi takas to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BDT to IDR at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
140361 idr

1.00000 BDT = 140.36100 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BDT140.36100 IDR
5 BDT701.80500 IDR
10 BDT1403.61000 IDR
20 BDT2807.22000 IDR
50 BDT7018.05000 IDR
100 BDT14036.10000 IDR
250 BDT35090.25000 IDR
500 BDT70180.50000 IDR
1000 BDT140361.00000 IDR
2000 BDT280722.00000 IDR
5000 BDT701805.00000 IDR
10000 BDT1403610.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bangladeshi Taka
1 IDR0.00712 BDT
5 IDR0.03562 BDT
10 IDR0.07124 BDT
20 IDR0.14249 BDT
50 IDR0.35622 BDT
100 IDR0.71245 BDT
250 IDR1.78112 BDT
500 IDR3.56224 BDT
1000 IDR7.12448 BDT
2000 IDR14.24896 BDT
5000 IDR35.62240 BDT
10000 IDR71.24480 BDT