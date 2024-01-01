1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BDT to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
135,630 idr

Tk1.000 BDT = Rp135.6 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
BDT to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High138.7740140.3580
Low135.6300135.6300
Average137.8804138.2207
Change-1.87%-1.33%
1 BDT to IDR stats

The performance of BDT to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.7740 and a 30 day low of 135.6300. This means the 30 day average was 137.8804. The change for BDT to IDR was -1.87.

The performance of BDT to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 140.3580 and a 90 day low of 135.6300. This means the 90 day average was 138.2207. The change for BDT to IDR was -1.33.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BDT135.63000 IDR
5 BDT678.15000 IDR
10 BDT1,356.30000 IDR
20 BDT2,712.60000 IDR
50 BDT6,781.50000 IDR
100 BDT13,563.00000 IDR
250 BDT33,907.50000 IDR
500 BDT67,815.00000 IDR
1000 BDT135,630.00000 IDR
2000 BDT271,260.00000 IDR
5000 BDT678,150.00000 IDR
10000 BDT1,356,300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bangladeshi Taka
1 IDR0.00737 BDT
5 IDR0.03687 BDT
10 IDR0.07373 BDT
20 IDR0.14746 BDT
50 IDR0.36865 BDT
100 IDR0.73730 BDT
250 IDR1.84325 BDT
500 IDR3.68650 BDT
1000 IDR7.37300 BDT
2000 IDR14.74600 BDT
5000 IDR36.86500 BDT
10000 IDR73.73000 BDT