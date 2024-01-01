Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips today

Convert BDT to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
190,977 lak

1.000 BDT = 191.0 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53456.2320.78883.1451.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66360.9670.85490.1461.4747.806
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6520.51454.1940.8864.693
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT190.97700 LAK
5 BDT954.88500 LAK
10 BDT1,909.77000 LAK
20 BDT3,819.54000 LAK
50 BDT9,548.85000 LAK
100 BDT19,097.70000 LAK
250 BDT47,744.25000 LAK
500 BDT95,488.50000 LAK
1000 BDT190,977.00000 LAK
2000 BDT381,954.00000 LAK
5000 BDT954,885.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1,909,770.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00524 BDT
5 LAK0.02618 BDT
10 LAK0.05236 BDT
20 LAK0.10472 BDT
50 LAK0.26181 BDT
100 LAK0.52362 BDT
250 LAK1.30906 BDT
500 LAK2.61812 BDT
1000 LAK5.23623 BDT
2000 LAK10.47246 BDT
5000 LAK26.18115 BDT
10000 LAK52.36230 BDT