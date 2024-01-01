5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips

Convert BDT to LAK at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
944,385 lak

Tk1.000 BDT = ₭188.9 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
BDT to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High189.0630189.0630
Low188.2840182.0340
Average188.7478186.2394
Change0.31%3.30%
1 BDT to LAK stats

The performance of BDT to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 189.0630 and a 30 day low of 188.2840. This means the 30 day average was 188.7478. The change for BDT to LAK was 0.31.

The performance of BDT to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 189.0630 and a 90 day low of 182.0340. This means the 90 day average was 186.2394. The change for BDT to LAK was 3.30.

1 USD10.9161.52157.2680.78483.9491.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5370.85691.6721.57.828
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6450.51555.1840.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT188.87700 LAK
5 BDT944.38500 LAK
10 BDT1,888.77000 LAK
20 BDT3,777.54000 LAK
50 BDT9,443.85000 LAK
100 BDT18,887.70000 LAK
250 BDT47,219.25000 LAK
500 BDT94,438.50000 LAK
1000 BDT188,877.00000 LAK
2000 BDT377,754.00000 LAK
5000 BDT944,385.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1,888,770.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00529 BDT
5 LAK0.02647 BDT
10 LAK0.05294 BDT
20 LAK0.10589 BDT
50 LAK0.26472 BDT
100 LAK0.52945 BDT
250 LAK1.32361 BDT
500 LAK2.64723 BDT
1000 LAK5.29445 BDT
2000 LAK10.58890 BDT
5000 LAK26.47225 BDT
10000 LAK52.94450 BDT