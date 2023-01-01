Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips today

Convert BDT to LAK at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
186975 lak

1.00000 BDT = 186.97500 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT186.97500 LAK
5 BDT934.87500 LAK
10 BDT1869.75000 LAK
20 BDT3739.50000 LAK
50 BDT9348.75000 LAK
100 BDT18697.50000 LAK
250 BDT46743.75000 LAK
500 BDT93487.50000 LAK
1000 BDT186975.00000 LAK
2000 BDT373950.00000 LAK
5000 BDT934875.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1869750.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00535 BDT
5 LAK0.02674 BDT
10 LAK0.05348 BDT
20 LAK0.10697 BDT
50 LAK0.26742 BDT
100 LAK0.53483 BDT
250 LAK1.33708 BDT
500 LAK2.67415 BDT
1000 LAK5.34830 BDT
2000 LAK10.69660 BDT
5000 LAK26.74150 BDT
10000 LAK53.48300 BDT