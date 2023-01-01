5 Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips

Convert BDT to LAK at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
938.44 lak

1.00000 BDT = 187.68700 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT187.68700 LAK
5 BDT938.43500 LAK
10 BDT1876.87000 LAK
20 BDT3753.74000 LAK
50 BDT9384.35000 LAK
100 BDT18768.70000 LAK
250 BDT46921.75000 LAK
500 BDT93843.50000 LAK
1000 BDT187687.00000 LAK
2000 BDT375374.00000 LAK
5000 BDT938435.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1876870.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00533 BDT
5 LAK0.02664 BDT
10 LAK0.05328 BDT
20 LAK0.10656 BDT
50 LAK0.26640 BDT
100 LAK0.53280 BDT
250 LAK1.33201 BDT
500 LAK2.66401 BDT
1000 LAK5.32802 BDT
2000 LAK10.65604 BDT
5000 LAK26.64010 BDT
10000 LAK53.28020 BDT