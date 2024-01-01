Convert LAK to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 Laotian kip to Bangladeshi takas

1 lak
0.01 bdt

₭1.000 LAK = Tk0.005356 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9320.7881.5021.36618.13583.4321.353
1 EUR1.07210.8451.611.46519.44889.4721.451
1 GBP1.2691.18311.9051.73323.014105.8791.717
1 AUD0.6660.6210.52510.9112.07855.5660.901

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00536 BDT
5 LAK0.02678 BDT
10 LAK0.05356 BDT
20 LAK0.10712 BDT
50 LAK0.26781 BDT
100 LAK0.53561 BDT
250 LAK1.33904 BDT
500 LAK2.67807 BDT
1000 LAK5.35614 BDT
2000 LAK10.71228 BDT
5000 LAK26.78070 BDT
10000 LAK53.56140 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT186.70100 LAK
5 BDT933.50500 LAK
10 BDT1,867.01000 LAK
20 BDT3,734.02000 LAK
50 BDT9,335.05000 LAK
100 BDT18,670.10000 LAK
250 BDT46,675.25000 LAK
500 BDT93,350.50000 LAK
1000 BDT186,701.00000 LAK
2000 BDT373,402.00000 LAK
5000 BDT933,505.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1,867,010.00000 LAK