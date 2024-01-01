Bangladeshi takas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BDT to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
4,118.44 kzt

1.000 BDT = 4.118 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.11844 KZT
5 BDT20.59220 KZT
10 BDT41.18440 KZT
20 BDT82.36880 KZT
50 BDT205.92200 KZT
100 BDT411.84400 KZT
250 BDT1,029.61000 KZT
500 BDT2,059.22000 KZT
1000 BDT4,118.44000 KZT
2000 BDT8,236.88000 KZT
5000 BDT20,592.20000 KZT
10000 BDT41,184.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24281 BDT
5 KZT1.21405 BDT
10 KZT2.42810 BDT
20 KZT4.85620 BDT
50 KZT12.14050 BDT
100 KZT24.28100 BDT
250 KZT60.70250 BDT
500 KZT121.40500 BDT
1000 KZT242.81000 BDT
2000 KZT485.62000 BDT
5000 KZT1,214.05000 BDT
10000 KZT2,428.10000 BDT