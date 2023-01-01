Bangladeshi takas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BDT to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
4165.69 kzt

1.00000 BDT = 4.16569 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92211.5429755.70720.80687583.24851.372457.2503
1 EUR1.084511.6733560.41450.875190.2831.488427.86295
1 AUD0.64810.597603136.10380.52293553.95340.8894854.69892
1 PHP0.0179510.01655230.027697910.01448421.494390.02463690.13015

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.16569 KZT
5 BDT20.82845 KZT
10 BDT41.65690 KZT
20 BDT83.31380 KZT
50 BDT208.28450 KZT
100 BDT416.56900 KZT
250 BDT1041.42250 KZT
500 BDT2082.84500 KZT
1000 BDT4165.69000 KZT
2000 BDT8331.38000 KZT
5000 BDT20828.45000 KZT
10000 BDT41656.90000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24006 BDT
5 KZT1.20028 BDT
10 KZT2.40056 BDT
20 KZT4.80112 BDT
50 KZT12.00280 BDT
100 KZT24.00560 BDT
250 KZT60.01400 BDT
500 KZT120.02800 BDT
1000 KZT240.05600 BDT
2000 KZT480.11200 BDT
5000 KZT1200.28000 BDT
10000 KZT2400.56000 BDT