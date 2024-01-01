50 Kazakhstani tenges to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KZT to BDT at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Tk0.2464 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
KZT to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 KZT to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24990.2504
Low0.24230.2423
Average0.24690.2473
Change-1.22%-0.57%
1 KZT to BDT stats

The performance of KZT to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2499 and a 30 day low of 0.2423. This means the 30 day average was 0.2469. The change for KZT to BDT was -1.22.

The performance of KZT to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2504 and a 90 day low of 0.2423. This means the 90 day average was 0.2473. The change for KZT to BDT was -0.57.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8190.9280.7741.6641.507
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8850.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7561.046113.4790.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24641 BDT
5 KZT1.23207 BDT
10 KZT2.46413 BDT
20 KZT4.92826 BDT
50 KZT12.32065 BDT
100 KZT24.64130 BDT
250 KZT61.60325 BDT
500 KZT123.20650 BDT
1000 KZT246.41300 BDT
2000 KZT492.82600 BDT
5000 KZT1,232.06500 BDT
10000 KZT2,464.13000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.05822 KZT
5 BDT20.29110 KZT
10 BDT40.58220 KZT
20 BDT81.16440 KZT
50 BDT202.91100 KZT
100 BDT405.82200 KZT
250 BDT1,014.55500 KZT
500 BDT2,029.11000 KZT
1000 BDT4,058.22000 KZT
2000 BDT8,116.44000 KZT
5000 BDT20,291.10000 KZT
10000 BDT40,582.20000 KZT