250 bdt
1,047.42 kzt

1.00000 BDT = 4.18966 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.18966 KZT
5 BDT20.94830 KZT
10 BDT41.89660 KZT
20 BDT83.79320 KZT
50 BDT209.48300 KZT
100 BDT418.96600 KZT
250 BDT1047.41500 KZT
500 BDT2094.83000 KZT
1000 BDT4189.66000 KZT
2000 BDT8379.32000 KZT
5000 BDT20948.30000 KZT
10000 BDT41896.60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.23868 BDT
5 KZT1.19342 BDT
10 KZT2.38683 BDT
20 KZT4.77366 BDT
50 KZT11.93415 BDT
100 KZT23.86830 BDT
250 KZT59.67075 BDT
500 KZT119.34150 BDT
1000 KZT238.68300 BDT
2000 KZT477.36600 BDT
5000 KZT1193.41500 BDT
10000 KZT2386.83000 BDT