50 Kazakhstani tenges to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KZT to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 kzt
12.18 bdt

1.00000 KZT = 0.24350 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24350 BDT
5 KZT1.21752 BDT
10 KZT2.43504 BDT
20 KZT4.87008 BDT
50 KZT12.17520 BDT
100 KZT24.35040 BDT
250 KZT60.87600 BDT
500 KZT121.75200 BDT
1000 KZT243.50400 BDT
2000 KZT487.00800 BDT
5000 KZT1217.52000 BDT
10000 KZT2435.04000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.10671 KZT
5 BDT20.53355 KZT
10 BDT41.06710 KZT
20 BDT82.13420 KZT
50 BDT205.33550 KZT
100 BDT410.67100 KZT
250 BDT1026.67750 KZT
500 BDT2053.35500 KZT
1000 BDT4106.71000 KZT
2000 BDT8213.42000 KZT
5000 BDT20533.55000 KZT
10000 BDT41067.10000 KZT