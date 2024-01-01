5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BDT to KZT at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ₸4.155 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 BDT to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.15464.1546
Low4.03673.9967
Average4.10264.0591
Change2.82%3.46%
View full history

1 BDT to KZT stats

The performance of BDT to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1546 and a 30 day low of 4.0367. This means the 30 day average was 4.1026. The change for BDT to KZT was 2.82.

The performance of BDT to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1546 and a 90 day low of 3.9967. This means the 90 day average was 4.0591. The change for BDT to KZT was 3.46.

Track market ratesView BDT to KZT chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53758.8890.79184.4151.4027.239
1 EUR1.05811.62662.2960.83689.2991.4847.658
1 AUD0.6510.615138.310.51454.9160.9124.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4330.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.15464 KZT
5 BDT20.77320 KZT
10 BDT41.54640 KZT
20 BDT83.09280 KZT
50 BDT207.73200 KZT
100 BDT415.46400 KZT
250 BDT1,038.66000 KZT
500 BDT2,077.32000 KZT
1000 BDT4,154.64000 KZT
2000 BDT8,309.28000 KZT
5000 BDT20,773.20000 KZT
10000 BDT41,546.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24069 BDT
5 KZT1.20347 BDT
10 KZT2.40694 BDT
20 KZT4.81388 BDT
50 KZT12.03470 BDT
100 KZT24.06940 BDT
250 KZT60.17350 BDT
500 KZT120.34700 BDT
1000 KZT240.69400 BDT
2000 KZT481.38800 BDT
5000 KZT1,203.47000 BDT
10000 KZT2,406.94000 BDT