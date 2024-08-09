Bangladeshi taka to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 4.077 today, reflecting a 0.370% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.711% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 4.096 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 4.041 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.741% increase in value.