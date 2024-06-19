방글라데시 타카 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 3.913 today, reflecting a -0.195% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 3.929 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 3.830 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.468% increase in value.