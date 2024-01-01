100 Bangladeshi takas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BDT to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
407.66 kzt

Tk1.000 BDT = ₸4.077 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
BDT to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.08764.0876
Low4.02773.7636
Average4.04753.9357
Change0.29%8.16%
1 BDT to KZT stats

The performance of BDT to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0876 and a 30 day low of 4.0277. This means the 30 day average was 4.0475. The change for BDT to KZT was 0.29.

The performance of BDT to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0876 and a 90 day low of 3.7636. This means the 90 day average was 3.9357. The change for BDT to KZT was 8.16.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BDT4.07665 KZT
5 BDT20.38325 KZT
10 BDT40.76650 KZT
20 BDT81.53300 KZT
50 BDT203.83250 KZT
100 BDT407.66500 KZT
250 BDT1,019.16250 KZT
500 BDT2,038.32500 KZT
1000 BDT4,076.65000 KZT
2000 BDT8,153.30000 KZT
5000 BDT20,383.25000 KZT
10000 BDT40,766.50000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KZT0.24530 BDT
5 KZT1.22650 BDT
10 KZT2.45299 BDT
20 KZT4.90598 BDT
50 KZT12.26495 BDT
100 KZT24.52990 BDT
250 KZT61.32475 BDT
500 KZT122.64950 BDT
1000 KZT245.29900 BDT
2000 KZT490.59800 BDT
5000 KZT1,226.49500 BDT
10000 KZT2,452.99000 BDT