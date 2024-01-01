Bangladeshi takas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BDT to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
2,772.01 lkr

1.000 BDT = 2.772 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.77201 LKR
5 BDT13.86005 LKR
10 BDT27.72010 LKR
20 BDT55.44020 LKR
50 BDT138.60050 LKR
100 BDT277.20100 LKR
250 BDT693.00250 LKR
500 BDT1,386.00500 LKR
1000 BDT2,772.01000 LKR
2000 BDT5,544.02000 LKR
5000 BDT13,860.05000 LKR
10000 BDT27,720.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.36075 BDT
5 LKR1.80375 BDT
10 LKR3.60750 BDT
20 LKR7.21500 BDT
50 LKR18.03750 BDT
100 LKR36.07500 BDT
250 LKR90.18750 BDT
500 LKR180.37500 BDT
1000 LKR360.75000 BDT
2000 LKR721.50000 BDT
5000 LKR1,803.75000 BDT
10000 LKR3,607.50000 BDT