20 Bangladeshi takas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BDT to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
51.08 lkr

Tk1.000 BDT = Sr2.554 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
BDT to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.58742.6047
Low2.55392.5539
Average2.57652.5790
Change-1.11%-0.17%
1 BDT to LKR stats

The performance of BDT to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5874 and a 30 day low of 2.5539. This means the 30 day average was 2.5765. The change for BDT to LKR was -1.11.

The performance of BDT to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6047 and a 90 day low of 2.5539. This means the 90 day average was 2.5790. The change for BDT to LKR was -0.17.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2710.78483.9461.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5370.85691.6651.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6360.51555.1650.9024.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.55389 LKR
5 BDT12.76945 LKR
10 BDT25.53890 LKR
20 BDT51.07780 LKR
50 BDT127.69450 LKR
100 BDT255.38900 LKR
250 BDT638.47250 LKR
500 BDT1,276.94500 LKR
1000 BDT2,553.89000 LKR
2000 BDT5,107.78000 LKR
5000 BDT12,769.45000 LKR
10000 BDT25,538.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.39156 BDT
5 LKR1.95780 BDT
10 LKR3.91560 BDT
20 LKR7.83120 BDT
50 LKR19.57800 BDT
100 LKR39.15600 BDT
250 LKR97.89000 BDT
500 LKR195.78000 BDT
1000 LKR391.56000 BDT
2000 LKR783.12000 BDT
5000 LKR1,957.80000 BDT
10000 LKR3,915.60000 BDT