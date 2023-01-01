10 Sri Lankan rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert LKR to BDT at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
3.35 bdt

1.00000 LKR = 0.33541 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.33541 BDT
5 LKR1.67706 BDT
10 LKR3.35412 BDT
20 LKR6.70824 BDT
50 LKR16.77060 BDT
100 LKR33.54120 BDT
250 LKR83.85300 BDT
500 LKR167.70600 BDT
1000 LKR335.41200 BDT
2000 LKR670.82400 BDT
5000 LKR1677.06000 BDT
10000 LKR3354.12000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.98141 LKR
5 BDT14.90705 LKR
10 BDT29.81410 LKR
20 BDT59.62820 LKR
50 BDT149.07050 LKR
100 BDT298.14100 LKR
250 BDT745.35250 LKR
500 BDT1490.70500 LKR
1000 BDT2981.41000 LKR
2000 BDT5962.82000 LKR
5000 BDT14907.05000 LKR
10000 BDT29814.10000 LKR