Bangladeshi takas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BDT to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
2961.63 lkr

1.00000 BDT = 2.96163 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.96163 LKR
5 BDT14.80815 LKR
10 BDT29.61630 LKR
20 BDT59.23260 LKR
50 BDT148.08150 LKR
100 BDT296.16300 LKR
250 BDT740.40750 LKR
500 BDT1480.81500 LKR
1000 BDT2961.63000 LKR
2000 BDT5923.26000 LKR
5000 BDT14808.15000 LKR
10000 BDT29616.30000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.33765 BDT
5 LKR1.68826 BDT
10 LKR3.37652 BDT
20 LKR6.75304 BDT
50 LKR16.88260 BDT
100 LKR33.76520 BDT
250 LKR84.41300 BDT
500 LKR168.82600 BDT
1000 LKR337.65200 BDT
2000 LKR675.30400 BDT
5000 LKR1688.26000 BDT
10000 LKR3376.52000 BDT