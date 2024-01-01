Convert LKR to BDT at the real exchange rate

2,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Bangladeshi takas

2,000 lkr
770.63 bdt

Sr1.000 LKR = Tk0.3853 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LKR0.38532 BDT
5 LKR1.92658 BDT
10 LKR3.85315 BDT
20 LKR7.70630 BDT
50 LKR19.26575 BDT
100 LKR38.53150 BDT
250 LKR96.32875 BDT
500 LKR192.65750 BDT
1000 LKR385.31500 BDT
2000 LKR770.63000 BDT
5000 LKR1,926.57500 BDT
10000 LKR3,853.15000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BDT2.59528 LKR
5 BDT12.97640 LKR
10 BDT25.95280 LKR
20 BDT51.90560 LKR
50 BDT129.76400 LKR
100 BDT259.52800 LKR
250 BDT648.82000 LKR
500 BDT1,297.64000 LKR
1000 BDT2,595.28000 LKR
2000 BDT5,190.56000 LKR
5000 BDT12,976.40000 LKR
10000 BDT25,952.80000 LKR